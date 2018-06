WHAT IS ABACI?

Abaci calculates various sizes of text to be used in print and digital applications (e.g. brochures, websites, emails, reports) that are complementary to each other and based on the famous proportions of the Fibonacci sequence.

Wonder no more what size your heading should be – simply input your body text size and see what is suggested for your heading sizes above that. The golden proportions offered ensure that what you use will then be inherently pleasing to the eye. You can even work backwards by selecting a heading size, to see what size your body should be.

Perfect for new designers and developers, or as a reassuring tool for the experienced, Abaci’s aim is to provide a simple-to-follow starting point for typography in your project.